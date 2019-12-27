Home

Arthur Scrace

Arthur Scrace Notice
SCRACE Arthur Wilfred Sadly passed away on the
10th December 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband to Betty and
father to Martin, Janice and John.
Father-in-law to Michelle and Helen and special Grandfather to Matthew, Sophie and Emma.
Interment at Willingdon Cemetery
on Tuesday 7th January at 11.00am followed by an informal gathering
at Chalk Farm Hotel, Coopers Hill, Willingdon, Eastbourne, BN20 9JD.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to the Alzheimers Society c/o
Co-op Funeralcare,
56, High Street,
Polegate, BN26 6AD.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
