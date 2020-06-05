|
|
|
Thew Audrey Passed away on the
17th May aged 85
after a short stay in hospital.
Much loved and will be missed by
her children Joy, Mike and Martin,
her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister Joan
and brother David and all those
who knew Audrey.
Audrey was a very dedicated member of St Mary's Church in Willingdon. Audrey's family would like to thank members of St Mary's for providing Audrey with support and to Eastbourne Hospital.
A celebration of Audrey's life will take place at a later date. Any donations in Audrey's memory can be made to
the Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Co-op Funeralcare, 56 High Street, Polegate,BN26 6AD.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020