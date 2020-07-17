Home

Barbara Carter Notice
Carter Barbara Passed away peacefully
on 30th June 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) a much loved mother to Laurence and Stephen and caring grandmother of Emily, Nic, Georgie, Alex, Luke and Julia.
A private service will take place at
St Leonard's Church, Seaford on Wednesday 5th August. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service
22 Sutton Road Seaford BN25 1RU
Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 17, 2020
