White Barbara Lesley Passed away on 29th April, in Eastbourne District General Hospital.
She will be sadly missed by her children Tracy and David, Graham & Kelly and Julie, along with all six grandchildren.
Always in our hearts with much love.
Private family funeral on
Wednesday, 20th May at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12.00 noon,
please be thoughtful at this time.
No flowers, but donations please to either "Cancer Research" or "Macmillan Nurses", care of Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 15, 2020