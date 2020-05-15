Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara White

Notice Condolences

Barbara White Notice
White Barbara Lesley Passed away on 29th April, in Eastbourne District General Hospital.
She will be sadly missed by her children Tracy and David, Graham & Kelly and Julie, along with all six grandchildren.
Always in our hearts with much love.
Private family funeral on
Wednesday, 20th May at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12.00 noon,
please be thoughtful at this time.
No flowers, but donations please to either "Cancer Research" or "Macmillan Nurses", care of Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -