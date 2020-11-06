Home

POWERED BY

Services
Payne and Sons Limited
143 seaside
eastbourne, East Sussex bn22 7nn
01323 649049
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Baker

Notice Condolences

Barry Baker Notice
Baker Barry Henry
(Buzzy to his wife) Sadly passed away peacefully in The Devonshire Nursing Home on Sunday 25th October 2020,
aged 84 years, after a long illness.
He was a much-loved husband to Maureen, father to Daniel, Helene and Nicola, and grandfather to Brodie, Delphi, Tilsa, Aine, Elliot, Riley and Just.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 1pm.
Any enquiries to Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN22 7NN. Tel: 01323 649069
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -