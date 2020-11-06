|
Baker Barry Henry
(Buzzy to his wife) Sadly passed away peacefully in The Devonshire Nursing Home on Sunday 25th October 2020,
aged 84 years, after a long illness.
He was a much-loved husband to Maureen, father to Daniel, Helene and Nicola, and grandfather to Brodie, Delphi, Tilsa, Aine, Elliot, Riley and Just.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 1pm.
Any enquiries to Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN22 7NN. Tel: 01323 649069
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 6, 2020