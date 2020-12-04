|
|
|
Stonard Barry We are very sad to announce
that after a short illness,
Barry passed away on
29th November 2020 aged 73.
The Boy is now with Mum.
Beloved son of Dave and the late Ivy, loving father to Darren, Simon and Ryan. Much loved brother to Melvin, Keith, Trevor, Nigel and Lyndon. Wonderful brother in law, uncle and friend.
Private funeral to be held. Donations can be made in Barry's name to
St Wilfreds Hospice c/o Serenity,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 4, 2020