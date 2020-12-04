Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Stonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Stonard

Notice Condolences

Barry Stonard Notice
Stonard Barry We are very sad to announce
that after a short illness,
Barry passed away on
29th November 2020 aged 73.

The Boy is now with Mum.
Beloved son of Dave and the late Ivy, loving father to Darren, Simon and Ryan. Much loved brother to Melvin, Keith, Trevor, Nigel and Lyndon. Wonderful brother in law, uncle and friend.

Private funeral to be held. Donations can be made in Barry's name to
St Wilfreds Hospice c/o Serenity,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -