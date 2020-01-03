Home

CROWTHER Basil Passed away peacefully in
the Eastbourne Grange
on 17th December,
aged 93 years.

Will be sadly missed by his loving
wife Doreen and his close friends.

I would like to thank the caring
staff at Eastbourne Grange.

Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
8th January 2020 at 2.30pm.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
19 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UJ, 01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
