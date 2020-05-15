|
ROBINSON Bernadette 'Bernie' Passed away peacefully on
the 10th May 2020 aged 83.
Lately of Ersham House Nursing Home, Bernie formerly resided in Princes Road, Langney Point, Eastbourne.
Now reunited with her dear husband Terry, she will be sadly missed and remembered with love by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral will take
place on Wednesday 20th May at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in Bernie's memory may be made to 'Stroke Association' care of
Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
46 South Road, Hailsham, BN27 3JQ.
Tel: 01323 840049.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 15, 2020