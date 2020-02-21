Home

COOPER Betty Florence Passed away peacefully
on 6th February 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beautiful and adored wife of Derek,
mother of Andrew, Peter, Allan, Martin
and Teresa, wonderful mother-in-law,
grandmother and great grandmother.
Family and friends invited to say their
final farewell and celebrate Betty's
life on Friday 6th March at 1pm at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Air Ambulance Kent
Surrey Sussex, Memory Lane
Eastbourne or St. Wilfrid's Hospice.
Enquiries c/o Haine & Son Funeral
Directors, 19 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
