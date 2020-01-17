Home

Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
13:30
Salvation Army Citadel
Eastbourne
Betty Drake Notice
DRAKE Betty Betty was promoted to Glory on the 7th January 2020.
Betty trained and worked as a nurse and served in the
Salvation Army for many years, retiring as a Major.
A treasured and beloved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, and friend. She will be remembered for her service to others, boundless love, compassion for her fellow man
and faith in the Lord.
Funeral service to be held at
the Salvation Army Citadel on
Monday 27th January at the
Salvation Army Citadel, Eastbourne
at 1.30pm followed by a cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to the Salvation Army
c/o Haine and Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
