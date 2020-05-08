Home

Services
R Butler & Sons Funeral Directors
5 Station Road
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 840086
Service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral
Private
Hailsham Cemetery
Resources
Notice

Betty Mepham Notice
MEPHAM Betty Joan
(née Fincham) Aged 89.
Wife of the late George Mepham, beloved Mother to Jane, Martin, Derek and Nicky, Grandmother to Daniel, Marta, Emma and Charlotte,
Great Grandmother to Harriet.
Called home to God 22nd April 2020.
Funeral to be held at
Hailsham Cemetery (family only)
on 13th May 2020.
Thanksgiving service to be held later in the year due to current circumstances.
Flowers or donations to
Cancer Research UK c/o
R Butler & Sons
5 Station Road, Hailsham.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020
