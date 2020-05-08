|
|
|
MEPHAM Betty Joan
(née Fincham) Aged 89.
Wife of the late George Mepham, beloved Mother to Jane, Martin, Derek and Nicky, Grandmother to Daniel, Marta, Emma and Charlotte,
Great Grandmother to Harriet.
Called home to God 22nd April 2020.
Funeral to be held at
Hailsham Cemetery (family only)
on 13th May 2020.
Thanksgiving service to be held later in the year due to current circumstances.
Flowers or donations to
Cancer Research UK c/o
R Butler & Sons
5 Station Road, Hailsham.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020