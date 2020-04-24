|
|
|
Luard Brian Died peacefully on 20th April,
following a short illness, aged 94.
Devoted to his family, he was dearly loved by his wife Gill, his sons Nick and Christopher, and by his grandsons Michael and Matthew.
A kind, modest man with a
wonderful sense of humour.
He was a much loved teacher for many years at Ascham and St Andrew's.
Locally renowned for his rugby skills, Brian was capped 23 times by Sussex, besides playing for Eastbourne First XV for many years.
A private cremation will be followed by a memorial service for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 24, 2020