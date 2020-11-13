|
|
|
RIVETT Brian 4 The Link, East Dean, East Sussex,
at Eastbourne DGH on
November 2nd 2020.
Beloved husband of the late
Draga Rivett and loving father
of Justin and Julian.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughters-in-law; Katherine and Charlotte, grandchildren; Oliver,
Mary-Kate, Freddie, Ruby, nephew Charles and nieces; Sarah and Sandra.
Greatly missed by legal colleagues and many great friends and neighbours.
Memorial service and celebration of Brian's life at Wealden Crematorium, Horam Road, Horam
on Saturday 21st November 2020.
Enquiries to Ewan Walder Funeral Services T: 01424 581500.
May He Rest In Peace.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 13, 2020