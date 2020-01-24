Home

Brian Thompson Notice
Thompson Brian Passed away peacefully
on 11th January, aged 80.
Much beloved Husband to Jo,
Dad to Bev and Tracey,
Father in law to Mark and Peter and
a very loved Grandad to Melissa.
Will be sadly missed by many.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 7th February 2020
in The Main Chapel,
Eastbourne Crematorium at 3pm.
Colourful clothing at family's request.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
65 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4SL. Tel: 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
