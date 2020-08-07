Home

Carol Stening-Rees

Notice Condolences

Carol Stening-Rees Notice
Stening-Rees Carol Passed away at her home
on 23rd June 2020.
Loving wife to Norman Stening-Rees, mum to Emma and David, sister to Jim Clark, grandmother to Riley, Carol touched many peoples lives with love.
Due to current restrictions,
a small funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends
at 3.00pm on August 12th at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only, or donations to "Dogs Trust" or "Victoria Baptist Church", care of Serenity Funeral Directors, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
