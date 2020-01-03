|
|
|
McCUTCHAN
Carolyn 23.12.42 -22.12.19
Died peacefully in hospital, her family
alongside, after a seven year fight
against non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
No funeral, as she wished to donate her
body to the London Anatomy Office in
recognition of the care and support she received from the NHS.
A plantswoman who created the garden at Bates Green and started
the Arlington Bluebell Walk.
Loving wife to John, caring mother to
Julia, Stuart, Philippa and Vanessa, also
Granny to eight who loved her dearly.
Donations if desired direct to
Pevensey Unit Fund, District General Hospital, Eastbourne BN21 2UD
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 3, 2020