More Obituaries for Cecilia Mafe
Cecilia Mafe

Cecilia Mafe Notice
MAFE Cecilia Mary It is with great sadness,
we announce the loss of our beloved mother
Cecilia Mary Mafe.

Cecilia passed away following a courageous fight with cancer on
21st September at St Wilfrid's Hospice.
She was surrounded by her four children Samuel, Raphael, Omolara and Naomi. Cecilia was a much loved Daughter to Margaret and Edmund Coope, Grandma to Elijah and Aurora, Big Sister to Colette, Sarah, Christopher and Joseph Coope, an Aunty and a great friend to many.

We will love her and miss her forever X
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
