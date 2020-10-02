|
|
|
MAFE Cecilia Mary It is with great sadness,
we announce the loss of our beloved mother
Cecilia Mary Mafe.
Cecilia passed away following a courageous fight with cancer on
21st September at St Wilfrid's Hospice.
She was surrounded by her four children Samuel, Raphael, Omolara and Naomi. Cecilia was a much loved Daughter to Margaret and Edmund Coope, Grandma to Elijah and Aurora, Big Sister to Colette, Sarah, Christopher and Joseph Coope, an Aunty and a great friend to many.
We will love her and miss her forever X
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 2, 2020