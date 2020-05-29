|
STIRLING Charles William Passed away peacefully on
Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 82, following a short illness.
Beloved husband to Ann, loving Dad and Father in law to Shirley, Pamela and Mex, Graham and Begonia, Jenny and Darrell and dearly loved Grandad to Jack, Georgia, Alfie and Lucas.
There will be a private funeral service but donations, if desired,
to St Wilfrids Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
56 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AD, Tele 01323 487855.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 29, 2020