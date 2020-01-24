|
WISE Charles Alexander Passed away peacefully at his home, in line with his wishes, on Friday 10th January 2020.
Brother to Elizabeth Williams,
uncle to Carl and Sue Williams,
great uncle to Jenna, Joe and Chloe
All welcome to a celebration of
Charles' life in the family chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if wished,
to St. Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Rosedale Funeral Service,
62 Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4UH
Tel. 01323 726100
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020