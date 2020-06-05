|
|
|
COURT Christopher James It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Chris.
He passed away peacefully at home
on the 26th May 2020, aged 31, surrounded by his loving family.
Cherished son of Paula and Malcolm and his brothers Anthony and Joe.
Dearly loved grandson, nephew,
cousin and special friend to so many.
A private service will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on Friday 12th June at 11am. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made to
"The Parchment Trust,"
a charity that was close to
Chris and his family. c/o Haine & Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH, Tel 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020