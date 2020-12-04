|
|
|
CULLEN Colette Mary Died peacefully at home November
17th 2020 aged 91, widow of Dennis. Beloved mother of Fiona and Des, cherished grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Gratitude to Hospice at Home and A1 carers and to all who helped so much.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Ransom, Eastbourne at 12 noon on Friday 18th December. Removal to church 4pm Thursday 17th December. In place of flowers, donations if desired to Life Charity or HCPT or Aid to the Church
in Need or Hospice at Home via
A. C. Towner Funeral Directors,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea TN37 6NH, tel. 01424 436386
towners.co.uk. Enquiries about the funeral to 07582781588.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 4, 2020