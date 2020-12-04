Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur C Towner Ltd
2-4 Norman Road
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex TN37 6NH
(142) 443-6386
Removal
Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
16:00
Service
Friday, Dec. 18, 2020
12:00
Our Lady of Ransom,
Eastbourne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colette Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colette Cullen

Notice Condolences

Colette Cullen Notice
CULLEN Colette Mary Died peacefully at home November
17th 2020 aged 91, widow of Dennis. Beloved mother of Fiona and Des, cherished grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Gratitude to Hospice at Home and A1 carers and to all who helped so much.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Ransom, Eastbourne at 12 noon on Friday 18th December. Removal to church 4pm Thursday 17th December. In place of flowers, donations if desired to Life Charity or HCPT or Aid to the Church
in Need or Hospice at Home via
A. C. Towner Funeral Directors,
2-4 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea TN37 6NH, tel. 01424 436386
towners.co.uk. Enquiries about the funeral to 07582781588.
Requiescat in pace.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur C Towner Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -