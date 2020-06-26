Home

Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Daniel Groves Notice
GROVES Daniel Sadly passed away on the 14th June.
Much loved and missed by
his dear wife Rosa,
daughters Lesley and Joanna, and
his beloved, precious grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions a private family service will take place at St Mary's the Virgin, Willingdon on
July 1st at midday.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to the R.N.L.I Eastbourne
c/o Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 26, 2020
