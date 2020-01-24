|
|
|
KITCHER Daniel The very best of men,
who passed away peacefully on 08th January 2020,
aged 90 years.
Sadly missed by his wonderful
loving wife Maria Jose, his children,
his grandchildren and all his family
who love him so dearly.
Funeral service at St. Joachim Church, Brodrick Road, on Wednesday
29th January at 12 midday.
Followed by interment at
Langney Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Flowers very welcome,
Danny's favourites were lillies.
Donations if preferred to
the RNLI, with thanks.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 24, 2020