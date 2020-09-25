|
ROWE Daphne Ellen It is with great sadness that we need to announce that Daphne Ellen Rowe,
78 of Eastbourne, East Sussex,
passed away 15th September 2020
from Cerebral Haemorrhage.
Daphne was born in Enfield
13th April 1942
and was 1 of 2 siblings.
She was also a resident of Crowborough,
East Sussex for 25 years.
Daphne was predeceased by her
parents Charles and Winifred Webb,
also her brother Peter and her son Jeremy. She is survived by her
2 children Amanda
and Marcus and her grandchild Thom.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 25, 2020