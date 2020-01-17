Home

Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
15:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
David Brailsford Notice
BRAILSFORD David James Passed away peacefully on
8th January 2020, aged 78.
Loving husband to Pat,
loving dad to Roisin and Owen and loving grandad to Sophie and Rose.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
22nd January 2020 at 3pm.
Family Flowers only but donations,
if desired, to British Lung Foundation c/o Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ or via web link: https://david-brailsford
1.muchloved.com
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
