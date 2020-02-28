Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
David Cosham Notice
Cosham David It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that Dave passed away, peacefully in Hospital, on 19th February,
following a short illness.
Much loved Husband of Val and Dad to Tracy & Michael, Grandad to Finlay. Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium
12:00 noon on Thursday 19th March.
Followed by a celebration of Dave's life at Langney Sports and Social Club Priory Road, all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations
to the British Heart Foundation.
c/o Willows Funeral Service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne,
BN21 1BE.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
