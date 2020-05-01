|
|
|
Goodman David With great sadness,
we announce the death
of our beloved David.
Dearest Husband of Maria,
cherished Father of Hanna, Huw
and Alice, Father-In-Law to Ryan
and Kellie, Brother-In-Law to Janet
and Christine, Son of Edna and the
late Tom and Brother of Sonya.
The Man, the Myth, the Legend
who brought so much joy, happiness
and support to so many people
during his lifetime.
It was Davids wish to support
St Wilfrid's Hospice. Please donate
to this worthy charity in lieu of flowers.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 1, 2020