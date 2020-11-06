|
|
|
NICHOLS David Frances (Pritchett)
and Eileen (Brown)
are devastated to announce
the death of their dearly loved
and loving brother David after
a short illness in Australia
on 27 October 2020.
He was the much loved partner of Diane and will be sorely missed by all his family especially brothers-in-law John and Terry and their families as well as his many relatives and friends in the UK, Australia and around the world.
To know him was to love him and he is now at peace and free from pain.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 6, 2020