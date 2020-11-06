Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Nichols

Notice Condolences

David Nichols Notice
NICHOLS David Frances (Pritchett)
and Eileen (Brown)
are devastated to announce
the death of their dearly loved
and loving brother David after
a short illness in Australia
on 27 October 2020.
He was the much loved partner of Diane and will be sorely missed by all his family especially brothers-in-law John and Terry and their families as well as his many relatives and friends in the UK, Australia and around the world.

To know him was to love him and he is now at peace and free from pain.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -