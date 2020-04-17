Home

David Strudwick Notice
STRUDWICK David Alec Sadly passed away at Eastbourne District General Hospital on 10th April 2020
aged 90 years.
Devoted husband to Ruby,
proud father to Diane and Scott, grandad to Chris, Nikki, Savannah and Jaden. Dave will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral with family flowers only please, but donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice, c/o Serenity Funeral Directors will be appreciated. A memorial service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at a later date as soon as circumstances allow.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
