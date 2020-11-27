|
|
|
BUCKLAND Dennis Edward
and
Majorie Gwenllion Dennis Edward died peacefully at home aged 86 on October 22nd 2020. Much loved and treasured husband
of 'Margie', and, Majorie Gwenllion (Gardner) died peacefully at
Conquest Hospital, Hastings
aged 82 on November 14th 2020.
Much loved and adored wife of 'Den'.
Dearly beloved parents of
Dean, Paul and Allan; grandparents
of Katie, Sam, Fynn, Chloe, Ashleigh, Ross, Jacob, Alice, George, Hannah, Elana and Louis; great-grandparents
of Mollie, Lily, Daisy and Byron.
Funeral service for both at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Monday 7th December at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK
and/or British Heart Foundation c/o
Willows Funeral Service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne,
East Sussex, BN21 1BE
Tel: 01323 733354
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020