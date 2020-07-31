|
|
|
Ireland Derek 29 October 1931
In his 89th year, passed away peacefully after a short illness
on Monday 20th July at the
Eastbourne District General Hospital.
He will be sadly missed, especially by his wife Shirley after 53 years of marriage and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who all
loved him dearly.
The funeral will take place on
Monday, 3rd August at 4.00pm
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
He was known by the nurses as
"Mr Chatterbox".
Floral tributes or donations to the "British Heart Foundation,"
care of Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT. Tel: 736446
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020