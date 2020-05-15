Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & R Matthews
1 Old Talbot House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH17 5JX
01444 441515
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond Rayner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond Rayner

Notice Condolences

Desmond Rayner Notice
Rayner Desmond John We regret to announce the sad loss of Desmond John Rayner formerly of
St Aidans Court, Eastbourne and Raynes Park, who passed away at the Birchwood Grove Nursing Home, Haywards Heath on 20th April 2020.
A friend to many and a much loved husband of his late wife Linda.
A private burial will take place at the Merton & Sutton joint Cemetery on
the 20th May 2020 at 2pm.
Flowers welcome to
J & R Matthews Funeral Directors,
1 Old Talbot House, High Street,
Cuckfield, West Sussex RH17 5JX
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -