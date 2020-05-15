|
|
|
Rayner Desmond John We regret to announce the sad loss of Desmond John Rayner formerly of
St Aidans Court, Eastbourne and Raynes Park, who passed away at the Birchwood Grove Nursing Home, Haywards Heath on 20th April 2020.
A friend to many and a much loved husband of his late wife Linda.
A private burial will take place at the Merton & Sutton joint Cemetery on
the 20th May 2020 at 2pm.
Flowers welcome to
J & R Matthews Funeral Directors,
1 Old Talbot House, High Street,
Cuckfield, West Sussex RH17 5JX
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 15, 2020