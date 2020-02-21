Home

Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Dora Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Dora May Passed away in hospital on the 8th February 2020,
aged 83.
Loving wife of Arthur, mum to Paul
and Andrew. Sister to Bernard,
Pauline and Philip. Nanny to Matt,
Sammy, Nikita and Dean and
Great Nanny to Elizabeth and Ollie.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to Dementia UK c/o
Haine & Son Funeral Directors, 19
South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
