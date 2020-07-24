Home

Doreen Hurt


1925 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Doreen Hurt Notice
Hurt Doreen Constance 10th May 1925
- 14th July 2020
Passed away peacefully at home on 14th July 2020,
aged 95 years following a short,
non-Covid19 related, illness.
Will be much missed by her sons Peter and Simon, broader family and friends.
There will be a private family funeral.
In her memory donations to the
RNLI or the Royal National Institute
for the Blind are very welcome.
Donations made payable to one
or other of those c/o
Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 24, 2020
