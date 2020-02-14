|
|
|
BALDRY Dorothy Joan Passed away peacefully on
4th February 2020 aged 92 years.
Now at peace with her beloved
husband Ken and son David.
Also mother to Michael, Christine
and Andrew and loving nan to all
her grandchildren and their children.
She will be greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 19th February at 13:30
in the Chapel at Langney Cemetery
followed by a private family committal
at Langney Cemetery.
Family flowers only, however donations
if desired will be collected on the day for either St Wilfrid's Hospice or Dementia UK.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 14, 2020