|
|
|
Dixon Dorothy Ruth Passed away peacefully at home on 12th July 2020, aged 96 years.
Widow of George and loving
Mother of Anne Watts and Peter Dixon, Grandmother of Stephen, Paul, Michael, Sarah, Alex, Catherine and Heather, Great-Grandmother of Emiko.
Funeral Service at
West Herts Crematorium,
Watford, Hertfordshire
on Monday 27th July at noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
St Albans 01727 856050.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 24, 2020