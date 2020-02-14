Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00
The Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Vine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Vine

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Vine Notice
Vine Dorothy (Dot) Aged 97, widow of Leslie (Jack).
Passed away peacefully at Shandon House on 22nd January 2020.
Dear Mum of Elaine, Mary, Rosalind
and Barbara.
Much loved Mother-In-Law, Nan,
Great Nan and Great Great Nan.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Many thanks to Shandon House for all their kindness and care.
Funeral to take place on Monday 24th February in The Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations will be collected on the day for The Salvation Army.
All enquires to Co-op Eastbourne Funeral Care Tel: 01323 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -