Vine Dorothy (Dot) Aged 97, widow of Leslie (Jack).
Passed away peacefully at Shandon House on 22nd January 2020.
Dear Mum of Elaine, Mary, Rosalind
and Barbara.
Much loved Mother-In-Law, Nan,
Great Nan and Great Great Nan.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Many thanks to Shandon House for all their kindness and care.
Funeral to take place on Monday 24th February in The Main Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations will be collected on the day for The Salvation Army.
All enquires to Co-op Eastbourne Funeral Care Tel: 01323 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 14, 2020