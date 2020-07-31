Home

WITNEY Dorothy Died peacefully on the
13th July 2020, aged 94.

Beloved wife of David,
loving mother of Michael,
Tony, Sandra and Julie,
Grandmother of Nicholas,
Emma and Alastair.

Funeral to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel on
Friday 7th August 2020 at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only but donations in memory of Dorothy, can be made to 'Friends of Eastbourne Hospital' c/o Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020
