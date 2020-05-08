Home

Stafford Edward Michael
(Mike) Passed away
26th April 2020,
aged 84 years.
A much loved Dad of four, treasured
Grandfather of ten, cherished
Brother and special friend of many.
Close family funeral service to be
held at Eastbourne Crematorium
on 15th May at 2pm.
Funeral procession will leave
Arlington Road at 1.40pm to drive
along the Seafront in case anyone
would like to wave.
No flowers please.
Donations and update of Memorial when restrictions are lifted via https://mikestafford.muchloved.com
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020
