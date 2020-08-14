Home

Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Edwin Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Reverend Edwin Died on the 2nd August 2020 at the Bupa East Dean Grange Care Home.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday the 18th August 2020 at
14:00 hours at East Dean Church.
Due to pandemic guidelines a restriction of only 30 persons will be accommodated within the Church. Burial in the churchyard after the service does not have any restrictions, although social distancing will apply. For availability and attendance please contact Serenity Funeral Directors.
The contact number is 01323 736 446.
Donations in Edwin's memory can
be made to either "RNLI-Rye" or "Mission to Seafarers", care of
Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 14, 2020
