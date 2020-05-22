|
|
|
Burns Elizabeth Margaret Aged 90, passed away peacefully
in her sleep on 10th May 2020,
in Inglewood Nursing Home.
Beloved Wife of Ken. Mother of David, Jenny and Judy. Granny and
Great-Granny to five Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren.
"She will be sadly missed."
Private Cremation will
take place 28th May 2020
at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to NHS Charities Together via https://elizabethburns.muchloved.com/ or sent to c/o Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 22, 2020