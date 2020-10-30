|
|
|
McCANDLISH
Elphinstone Junor
'Elphie' Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 17th October 2020.
Beloved husband of 59 years to Pat and much loved father to Stuart and Alison and grandpa to Christopher.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
3rd November 2020 at 2pm but due to Covid restrictions numbers are limited.
Family flowers only but donations in Elphie's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Research UK
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ElphieMcCandlish
All enquiries to Co-op Eastbourne Funeralcare. Tel: 01323 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 30, 2020