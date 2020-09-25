Home

Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Hailsham)
46 South Rd.
Hailsham, East Sussex BN27 3JQ
01323 840049
Emily Stinton Notice
STINTON Emily Rose Lilian
'Rose'
and her son Philip John Rose died at Eastbourne General Hospital on September 5th 2020,
aged 98.

Philip died at home on September
7th 2020, aged 72.

A beloved Mother, Mother In Law,
Aunt and Grandmother.
A loving and caring Son, Brother
and Uncle.

They will be deeply missed by
their family and friends.

A joint service to be held at
Wealden Crematorium on
30th September 2020 at 1.00pm
This will be a private funeral
with family flowers only please, but
donations in lieu may be made to either
East Sussex Association of Blind and
Partially Sighted People (ESAB), The
British Heart Foundation or
St. Wilfrid's Hospice
C/o Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
46 South Road, Hailsham
Tel 01323 840049
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
