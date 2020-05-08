|
|
|
CROUCH Ena Sadly passed away on
Sunday April 26th 2020,
at the Polgate Care Home, aged 88 years.
Beloved Mother of Georgina,
much loved Sister and Aunt to Allie, Sheila, Pat, Frances and the late Tony and to her many Nieces and Nephews.
She will be sorely missed by
family and friends.
Memorial service will take place later on in Dublin, Ireland to celebrate her life.
Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal,
Love leaves a memory
no one can steal.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020