Ernest Turner

Ernest Turner Notice
TURNER Ernest George Former president of the
Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce
and a tireless, lifelong supporter of the town.

Passed away peacefully on
11th January 2020 aged 93.
A loving husband, father, father-in-law
and grandfather, he will be greatly
missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel
on Friday 24th January at 9.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in George's memory directly
to St Wilfrid's Hospice will be greatly
appreciated. All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare Tel: 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
