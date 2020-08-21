|
Jul-Christensen Flemming Passed away 8th August 2020,
after a long illness.
Reunited with his mother and father.
Sadly missed by his children Anita
and Andre, his stepchildren Emma
& Anthony, his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A special thanks to all the staff
at Pevensey Ward at Eastbourne
District Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations to them.
And lastly Christine....you've been
brave sweetheart.
Donations if desired may be made to http://www.just giving.com/esht (adding flemming/pevensey ward
in the comments)
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 21, 2020