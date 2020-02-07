Home

Cooper & Son Funeral Service (Seaford)
19 Clinton Place
Seaford, East Sussex BN25 1NP
01323 492666
Frances Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Frances Eleanor Retired senior
NHS administrator and
talented artist,
passed away peacefully, aged 92 years, on Monday 20 January 2020,
at Abundant Grace Nursing Home, Seaford, East Sussex.

Much loved mother of
Elizabeth and Rosemary.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11 February, 10.30am,
at St Simon & St Jude Church,
East Dean, East Sussex BN20 0DL
followed by a private family
burial at Langney Cemetery.
Family flowers.
Donations to nominated charities via Cooper & Son, Seaford.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
