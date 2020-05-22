Home

Frederick Fowler

Frederick Fowler Notice
Fowler Frederick Robert
"Fred" Passed away on 8th May 2020,
aged 93 years.
He will be missed.

A private family funeral service is to
be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
however, it is expected that a Thanksgiving service will be held
as soon as it is possible to do so.
Donations in memory of Fred may be given to RAF Benevolent Fund Rustington, Cheques made out to RAFBF-PMH (with "the amenities fund" written on the back please) and sent c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road,
Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 22, 2020
