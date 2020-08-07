|
|
|
BROWN George Passed away peacefully at home in Polegate on 28th July 2020, aged 91.
Headmaster of Parkland Primary School from its opening in 1966
until his retirement.
George helped shape the lives of hundreds of children and will be sadly missed by all who knew him - daughter Alison and son Stephen, grandchildren Jonathan, Blake, William and Amelia and great grandchildren Hallie and Jensen and his many friends.
George's life was saved 30 years ago by heart surgery and donations to the British Heart Foundation bhf.org.uk
will help continue their work in saving and extending lives.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 7, 2020